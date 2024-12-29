Left Menu

India's Agricultural Sector Soaring Towards 2025: A Balancing Act of Growth and Challenges

India is on track to achieve record foodgrain production in 2025, spurred by favorable conditions and technological advancements. However, challenges remain in pulses and oilseeds production. Significant government initiatives and schemes aim to address these issues while fostering sustainable growth and self-sufficiency in agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:31 IST
India's Agricultural Sector Soaring Towards 2025: A Balancing Act of Growth and Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural sector is gearing up for a record-breaking foodgrain production in 2025, bolstered by favorable monsoon conditions and technological innovations. The Agriculture Ministry forecasts a promising kharif season, with 164.7 million tonnes of foodgrain expected by June 2025.

While wheat sowing has progressed steadily, concerns persist over potential heat waves that could impact the winter harvest. The sector is enjoying an optimistic growth forecast of 3.5-4% for 2024-25, a significant increase from the previous year's growth of 1.4%.

Amidst this growth, the government is launching the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds) with substantial funding to address self-sufficiency challenges. Meanwhile, farmer unrest continues in Punjab and Haryana, as demands for legal MSP guarantees go unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024