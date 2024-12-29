India's Agricultural Sector Soaring Towards 2025: A Balancing Act of Growth and Challenges
India is on track to achieve record foodgrain production in 2025, spurred by favorable conditions and technological advancements. However, challenges remain in pulses and oilseeds production. Significant government initiatives and schemes aim to address these issues while fostering sustainable growth and self-sufficiency in agriculture.
India's agricultural sector is gearing up for a record-breaking foodgrain production in 2025, bolstered by favorable monsoon conditions and technological innovations. The Agriculture Ministry forecasts a promising kharif season, with 164.7 million tonnes of foodgrain expected by June 2025.
While wheat sowing has progressed steadily, concerns persist over potential heat waves that could impact the winter harvest. The sector is enjoying an optimistic growth forecast of 3.5-4% for 2024-25, a significant increase from the previous year's growth of 1.4%.
Amidst this growth, the government is launching the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds) with substantial funding to address self-sufficiency challenges. Meanwhile, farmer unrest continues in Punjab and Haryana, as demands for legal MSP guarantees go unresolved.
With inputs from agencies.
