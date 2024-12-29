BRICS Nations Under the Lens: CCI Examines Renewable Energy Competition

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has commenced a comprehensive market study to delve into competition issues within the renewable energy sector across BRICS nations. This initiative, under the BRICS framework, is highlighted by CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur and aims to uncover critical market dynamics affecting the sector.

Historically, BRICS comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, with South Africa joining later, and the bloc has since expanded to include additional member countries. The CCI's focus is part of its larger mandate to study shifting market conditions in various industries.

Chairperson Kaur emphasized that the commission is consistently exploring new areas for market studies, driven by evolving market dynamics and the need to align with enforcement priorities. This proactive approach also aligns with CCI's current focus, which includes ongoing studies in areas like Artificial Intelligence and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)