Inferno at Boisar Chemical Factory: Blaze Engulfs Adjacent Unit

A massive fire erupted at the UK Aromatics and Chemical Company in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra, engulfing an adjacent unit in Salwad Shivaji Nagar. Workers evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. The cause remains unknown as firefighters battle to control the ongoing blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A massive fire broke out Sunday at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC, situated in Palghar district, Maharashtra. Officials reported that the blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company extended to a neighboring unit in Salwad Shivaji Nagar.

Firefighting teams have been deployed to tackle the inferno. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a major disaster was averted by swift evacuation of workers from the fire-engulfed premises.

The origin of the fire remains undetermined. The Palghar fire control room received an alert at around 6:20 PM, prompting an immediate firefighting response. Efforts to control the fire continue with several fire engines and water tankers on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

