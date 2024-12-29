Inferno at Boisar Chemical Factory: Blaze Engulfs Adjacent Unit
A massive fire erupted at the UK Aromatics and Chemical Company in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra, engulfing an adjacent unit in Salwad Shivaji Nagar. Workers evacuated safely, with no injuries reported. The cause remains unknown as firefighters battle to control the ongoing blaze.
A massive fire broke out Sunday at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC, situated in Palghar district, Maharashtra. Officials reported that the blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company extended to a neighboring unit in Salwad Shivaji Nagar.
Firefighting teams have been deployed to tackle the inferno. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a major disaster was averted by swift evacuation of workers from the fire-engulfed premises.
The origin of the fire remains undetermined. The Palghar fire control room received an alert at around 6:20 PM, prompting an immediate firefighting response. Efforts to control the fire continue with several fire engines and water tankers on site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
