Inferno at Boisar Chemical Factory: Blaze Engulfs Adjacent Unit

A massive fire broke out Sunday at a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC, situated in Palghar district, Maharashtra. Officials reported that the blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company extended to a neighboring unit in Salwad Shivaji Nagar.

Firefighting teams have been deployed to tackle the inferno. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported as a major disaster was averted by swift evacuation of workers from the fire-engulfed premises.

The origin of the fire remains undetermined. The Palghar fire control room received an alert at around 6:20 PM, prompting an immediate firefighting response. Efforts to control the fire continue with several fire engines and water tankers on site.

(With inputs from agencies.)