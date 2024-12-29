NCW Launches Investigation into Anna University Assault Case

The National Commission for Women has dispatched a two-member fact-finding committee to Chennai to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The team, set up on Saturday, arrived in the city on Sunday evening to delve into the case.

Comprised of Mamta Kumari, a Member of the NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), the former DGP of Maharashtra, the committee landed in Chennai on separate flights from Pune and Kolkata, respectively. Their mission includes probing the case details, evaluating the circumstances leading to the incident, and scrutinizing the actions of the authorities. Additionally, they are set to interact with officials, the victim and her acquaintances, and various NGOs to gather facts and suggest preventive measures.

The Commission's action stems from a suo moto notice regarding the alleged assault, following which the Madras High Court ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Team. The case concerns a second-year student reportedly attacked on campus by an unidentified man. One suspect has been arrested, and investigations continue based on the victim's complaint to the Kotturpuram AWPS.

