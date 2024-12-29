Left Menu

NCW Launches Investigation into Anna University Assault Case

A National Commission for Women committee arrived in Chennai to probe the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. Comprising Mamta Kumari and Praveen Dixit, the team will assess the situation, engage with involved parties, and recommend preventive measures for future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:12 IST
NCW Launches Investigation into Anna University Assault Case
Anna-University-Chennai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women has dispatched a two-member fact-finding committee to Chennai to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The team, set up on Saturday, arrived in the city on Sunday evening to delve into the case.

Comprised of Mamta Kumari, a Member of the NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), the former DGP of Maharashtra, the committee landed in Chennai on separate flights from Pune and Kolkata, respectively. Their mission includes probing the case details, evaluating the circumstances leading to the incident, and scrutinizing the actions of the authorities. Additionally, they are set to interact with officials, the victim and her acquaintances, and various NGOs to gather facts and suggest preventive measures.

The Commission's action stems from a suo moto notice regarding the alleged assault, following which the Madras High Court ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Team. The case concerns a second-year student reportedly attacked on campus by an unidentified man. One suspect has been arrested, and investigations continue based on the victim's complaint to the Kotturpuram AWPS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024