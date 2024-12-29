Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Majhi Urges Farmers' Assistance Amidst Rain-Induced Crop Damage

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited three districts to evaluate crop damage from recent unseasonal rains. He extended the claim deadline for affected farmers and promised governmental aid. The state government seeks central assistance and is considering measures for uninsured farmers and sharecroppers.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conducted field visits on Sunday in three districts to assess the impact of unseasonal rains on crops, promising support for affected farmers. He extended the claims deadline to Monday, emphasizing the severe impact on coastal Odisha farmers.

Majhi, joined by key officials, toured paddy fields across Nayagarh, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts, engaging directly with distressed farmers. The state aims to include unseasonal rains in the national disaster and relief code to secure central aid due to significant damage observed between December 20 and 28.

In addition to insured farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the Odisha government plans assistance for uninsured growers and sharecroppers. Affected farmers are advised to report losses through the 'Krishi Rakshak' App or a toll-free number, while opposition leaders advocate for further deadline extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

