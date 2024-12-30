Left Menu

Transdniestria Gas Cutoff Sparks New Year Power Crisis in Moldova

Gas supplies in Moldova's Transdniestria region have been cut off as a transit deal with Ukraine expires, leading to fears of power outages. Russia and Moldova are at odds over alleged unpaid gas debts. Moldova has diversified its gas sources amid accusations of destabilization by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 03:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 03:37 IST
Transdniestria Gas Cutoff Sparks New Year Power Crisis in Moldova
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region halted gas supplies to several state entities on Sunday, foreshadowing energy disruptions as a critical transit deal with Ukraine terminates. The cessation comes amid Ukraine's wartime refusal to renew the accord, raising concerns over potential New Year power shortages in this ex-Soviet locale situated between Ukraine and Romania.

The region's gas distributor, Tiraspoltransgaz, ceased service to 12 institutions, including schools and a medical center, near towns bordering Moldova's government-controlled areas. The move followed Russian energy firm Gazprom's announcement to suspend gas exports due to owed debts, a claim Moldova contests, accusing Russia of causing regional instability.

Efforts to curb energy use have been enforced across Moldova and Transdniestria, reflecting an economic emergency. Parlicov, the former energy minister, refutes Gazprom's $709 million debt assertion, highlighting Moldova's diversification of gas imports. The Moldovan government urges alternative supply routes and condemns Gazprom's actions as geopolitical leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

 Global
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024