Moldova's separatist Transdniestria region halted gas supplies to several state entities on Sunday, foreshadowing energy disruptions as a critical transit deal with Ukraine terminates. The cessation comes amid Ukraine's wartime refusal to renew the accord, raising concerns over potential New Year power shortages in this ex-Soviet locale situated between Ukraine and Romania.

The region's gas distributor, Tiraspoltransgaz, ceased service to 12 institutions, including schools and a medical center, near towns bordering Moldova's government-controlled areas. The move followed Russian energy firm Gazprom's announcement to suspend gas exports due to owed debts, a claim Moldova contests, accusing Russia of causing regional instability.

Efforts to curb energy use have been enforced across Moldova and Transdniestria, reflecting an economic emergency. Parlicov, the former energy minister, refutes Gazprom's $709 million debt assertion, highlighting Moldova's diversification of gas imports. The Moldovan government urges alternative supply routes and condemns Gazprom's actions as geopolitical leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)