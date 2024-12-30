Capital Shivers: Fog and Cold Snap Grip Delhi

Heavy fog cloaked parts of Delhi on Monday, reducing visibility and prompting residents to brace for more cold weather as temperatures fell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, while Palam experienced 8.6 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am.

The weather bureau has predicted that temperatures could drop further, with a minimum of around 9 degrees Celsius and a maximum of about 18 degrees Celsius expected. A "dense fog" is anticipated to cover the capital. "The winter is getting its form as it is December," commented local resident Govind Upadhyay. "This is good as it will be helpful for crops."

In response to the cold, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has erected 235 pagoda tents and set up night shelters in various locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and under the Nizamuddin flyover, to aid the homeless population.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was marked at 179 early on Monday, labeled as moderate by the Central Pollution Control Board. Elsewhere, regions such as Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh also experienced chilly conditions, with fog impacting Ayodhya where the temperature dipped to 9 degrees Celsius.

Jalandhar in Punjab saw a thin fog covering despite residents carrying on with their routines. The IMD has noted a general decline in temperatures across northwest and central India, expecting a decrease of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in these areas over the coming days.

Dr. Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, highlighted the likelihood of dense fog disrupting travel in Punjab and Haryana over the next two days. While the cool weather was expected to persist in regions like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, Dr. Kumar stated that no cold wave is anticipated in Delhi for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)