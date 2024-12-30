Left Menu

ISRO Set to Launch Groundbreaking Space Docking Experiment

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its year-end mission, the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), set to launch on Monday night. Using the PSLV-C60 rocket, the mission aims to establish India's capability in orbital docking, a critical technology for future spaceflight endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:29 IST
Visual of PSLV-C60. (Photo: @isro) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to launch its final mission of the year, dubbed the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), on Monday night. The mission, scheduled for a precise liftoff at 10:00:15 pm, will launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO announced that the PSLV-C60 rocket, along with innovative payloads, will propel SpaDeX into space. The mission marks a significant step forward in establishing India's indigenous capabilities in orbital docking, a technology crucial for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing missions.

The SpaDeX mission primarily aims to demonstrate the technology needed for the rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft, SDX01 and SDX02, in a low-Earth orbit. The mission involves the application of advanced GNSS systems and innovative processors to ensure precision maneuvers essential for successful docking operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

