Intense Voter List Manipulation Allegations Rock Delhi Amidst Political Battle

In a charged political climate ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has leveled serious accusations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging efforts to manipulate voter lists in the capital city.

Kakkar specifically pointed fingers at BJP leaders Vishal Bharadwaj and Parvesh Sharma. She claimed Bharadwaj submitted applications to delete voters' names in the Shadara constituency, and accused Sharma of monetary inducements for votes in the New Delhi constituency. The controversy has heightened political tensions with both sides trading barbs.

Responding to these claims, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi emphasized adherence to electoral protocols, stating all objections regarding the draft electoral roll were resolved by December 24, with the final roll slated for publication on January 6, 2025. This assurance comes amidst a backdrop of an intense political showdown involving AAP, BJP, and Congress, each hurling allegations at the others as the election date draws near.

(With inputs from agencies.)