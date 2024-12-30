Left Menu

ICAR Rejects Allegations of Irregularities in Scientist Appointments

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has dismissed allegations of irregularities concerning the appointment of agricultural scientists and the IARI Director. The organization maintains that qualifications followed approved guidelines, and no changes were made to essential criteria. ICAR demands an apology for misleading claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:04 IST
ICAR Rejects Allegations of Irregularities in Scientist Appointments
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has robustly rejected accusations of improper conduct in the hiring process for agricultural scientists, including the appointment of the IARI Director. The research body categorically labeled the allegations as both 'factually incorrect' and 'misleading.'

This statement from the ICAR came in response to claims made by Venugopal Badaravada, an ICAR Governing Body member, who urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the recruitment process, especially the recent appointment of the IARI Director.

ICAR elaborated that the qualifications required for the position of IARI Director have remained unchanged since the previous Director A K Singh's appointment in 2019. The organization explained that Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao’s appointment as IARI Director followed all necessary protocols, clarifying that his transfer from NAARM was conducted in accordance with stipulated procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024