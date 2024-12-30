ICAR Rejects Allegations of Irregularities in Scientist Appointments
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has dismissed allegations of irregularities concerning the appointment of agricultural scientists and the IARI Director. The organization maintains that qualifications followed approved guidelines, and no changes were made to essential criteria. ICAR demands an apology for misleading claims.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has robustly rejected accusations of improper conduct in the hiring process for agricultural scientists, including the appointment of the IARI Director. The research body categorically labeled the allegations as both 'factually incorrect' and 'misleading.'
This statement from the ICAR came in response to claims made by Venugopal Badaravada, an ICAR Governing Body member, who urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the recruitment process, especially the recent appointment of the IARI Director.
ICAR elaborated that the qualifications required for the position of IARI Director have remained unchanged since the previous Director A K Singh's appointment in 2019. The organization explained that Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao’s appointment as IARI Director followed all necessary protocols, clarifying that his transfer from NAARM was conducted in accordance with stipulated procedures.
