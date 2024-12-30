Left Menu

Bridging the Gender Gap in Tuberculosis: A Critical Insight

A new study by H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital highlights the gender disparities in tuberculosis, revealing the severe impact on women. The research stresses the need for tailored interventions for females, especially in India, to improve outcomes and reduce TB burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital has unveiled a pivotal study on tuberculosis (TB), spotlighting the gender disparities in its prevalence and impact. According to their 2022 data, 10.6 million people contracted TB worldwide, including 5.8 million men, 3.5 million women, and 1.3 million children, with men showing a higher diagnosis rate globally.

The study reveals significant challenges faced by women, who, despite a lower diagnosis rate, exhibit a higher likelihood of severe TB forms and TB-HIV co-infection. The research delves into the cases of three deceased Indian women with advanced TB, highlighting issues like low BMI, immunocompromised status, and delayed diagnosis as critical factors exacerbating their conditions.

Analysis of clinical data underscores the presence of severe drug-sensitive TB among these women, aged 31, 55, and 72, who lost their battles against the disease. Their cases were marked by poor prognostic indicators, including hypoalbuminemia and anemia. The study emphasizes early detection, timely treatment, and addressing socio-economic and gender-specific barriers to improve outcomes.

