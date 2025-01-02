Left Menu

Gadchiroli's New Dawn: Fadnavis Marks Major Development Shift

Chief Minister Fadnavis hails significant transformation in Gadchiroli, once a Naxalite stronghold. Police efforts and community cooperation spotlighted. New infrastructure, bus service, and mining project announced. 11 Naxalites, including top leader, surrender. Fadnavis envisions an end to Naxalism and a prosperous future for the region.

Updated: 02-01-2025 08:58 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hailed the remarkable transformation of Gadchiroli, highlighting the region's shift from a Naxalite stronghold to a community in support of India and its Constitution. He attributed this change to the relentless efforts of police forces and the cooperation of local villagers.

During his visit to Gadchiroli, Fadnavis inaugurated a landmark bus service linking Aheri and Gardewada, marking the first such connection in 77 years. He stressed that this development indicates visible governance in previously Maoist-dominated areas. Additionally, a new mining plant was launched, aiming to provide jobs for 50,000 people.

In a significant development, 11 Naxalites, including Vimla Chandra Sidam alias Tarakka, the head of the Dandakaranya Zonal Committee, surrendered. Fadnavis was present at the surrender, expressing confidence that Naxalism in the state is nearing its end. Infrastructure projects were also unveiled, including key roads and bridges enhancing connectivity with Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

