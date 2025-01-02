Icy Struggles in Lahaul and Spiti Amid Severe Cold Spell

Lahaul and Spiti residents are grappling with biting cold as temperatures continue to drop, wrapping the region in a thick layer of snow on Thursday. Locals described the harsh living conditions, noting the extreme cold of the evenings despite sunny mornings that remain chilly.

The relentless snowfall has complicated everyday tasks. Residents struggled with simple chores as temperatures plunged, making even washing clothes a formidable challenge. The Shimla Met Department issued a yellow watch from January 4-6, indicating potential thunderstorms and light rain across Himachal Pradesh, impacting districts like Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Chamba.

In higher mountain regions, temperatures ranged from 8°C in Shimla to -16.7°C in Tabo, with fog and low clouds present across several parts of India, including Delhi, where airport visibility was at zero meters. Gwalior, Agra, and Amritsar similarly reported dense fog amid the cold wave as 2025 commenced.

