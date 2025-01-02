Non-Life Insurers Set to Soar: Embracing Innovation & Digital Drive

In a bid to counter stagnant insurance penetration rates, India's non-life insurers are targeting double-digit growth by 2025, contingent upon a favorable regulatory landscape and tailored product innovation. Industry representatives shared these insights on Thursday, underscoring the sector's potential to rise despite current challenges.

Health insurance remains a cornerstone of anticipated growth, complemented by burgeoning segments such as pet insurance, liability, professional indemnity, and housing insurance. Anup Rau, CEO of Future Generali India Insurance, forecasts a 14% annual growth rate, hinting at significant advancements through digital integration and personalized solutions.

Emphasizing affordability and accessibility, HDFC ERGO's CEO Anuj Tyagi advocates for product innovation and strategic outreach to urban and rural areas alike. Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz's Tapan Singhel highlights transformative shifts in the industry, noting the rise of cyber and parametric insurance alongside digital innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)