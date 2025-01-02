Tragic Drowning During Social Media Stunt: A Stark Reminder

A heartbreaking incident occurred on New Year's Day in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. A 14-year-old boy lost his life while attempting to create social media reels with friends on a boat that capsized in a lake.

Officials revealed that seven teenagers, while enjoying a boat ride, destabilized the vessel by standing and taking selfies. This caused the boat to overturn, plunging all seven into the lake's depths.

Swift action by locals and rescue teams saved six of the boys. Tragically, Umar, the only son of Mahatab Alam, could not be rescued in time and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

