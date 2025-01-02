Left Menu

Tragic Drowning During Social Media Stunt: A Stark Reminder

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a tragic accident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, while making social media reels on New Year's Day. The boat capsized, throwing seven teenagers into a lake connected to the Ganga. Six survived, but Umar was trapped in deeper waters and declared dead later.

  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking incident occurred on New Year's Day in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. A 14-year-old boy lost his life while attempting to create social media reels with friends on a boat that capsized in a lake.

Officials revealed that seven teenagers, while enjoying a boat ride, destabilized the vessel by standing and taking selfies. This caused the boat to overturn, plunging all seven into the lake's depths.

Swift action by locals and rescue teams saved six of the boys. Tragically, Umar, the only son of Mahatab Alam, could not be rescued in time and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

