IMD Unveils Dynamic Weather Portal for Mahakumbh Mela 2023

The Indian Meteorological Department has introduced a dedicated webpage providing real-time weather updates for the Mahakumbh Mela. This initiative aims to ensure safety and convenience for attendees, offering 15-minute interval updates and daily forecasts. Mahakumbh Mela is a significant cultural and spiritual event returning to Prayagraj in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 12:23 IST
Indian Webpage on Mahakumbh Weather (Photo/Screengrab) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has launched a specialized webpage for the Mahakumbh Mela weather updates, announced Director Manish Ranalkar. Attendees can access weather information every 15 minutes, ensuring preparedness during this large-scale spiritual gathering.

Mahakumbh has been designated as a temporary district, featuring three new Automated Weather Stations (AWS). The IMD initiative includes digital displays for real-time weather within the district, enhancing safety and convenience for participants.

The Mahakumbh Mela, noted for its grandeur, sees spiritual leaders and devotees converge ceremoniously. Scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2023, in Prayagraj, the mela will feature royal bath rituals on January 14, January 29, and February 3, drawing millions from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

