Periya Double Murder Case: Life Sentences and Shocking Verdicts

In a landmark judgment, a special CBI court in Ernakulam, Kerala, has handed down life sentences to 10 individuals found guilty in the notorious Periya double murder case. The sentencing, pronounced on Friday, marks a pivotal moment in the legal proceedings surrounding the brutal killing.

The 2019 murders of Congress youth workers Sarath Lal and Kripesh in Kasaragod's Periya area rocked the state, with accusations pointed towards CPI(M) activists. The court also issued a five-year rigorous imprisonment for former MLA and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K V Kunhiraman, underscoring his role in the crime.

On December 28, the court had already declared 14 of the accused guilty, providing a measure of closure for the families seeking justice. However, the acquittal of the remaining 10 individuals has sparked further debates in legal and political circles. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)