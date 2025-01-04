Left Menu

Moldova's Energy Struggle: Transdniestria in Crisis Amid Russian Gas Cut

Moldova is in a security crisis due to energy disruptions after its Transdniestria region, cut off from Russian gas supplies, imposed power blackouts and closed factories. Prime Minister Dorin Recean said the government would use domestic production and imports, while hinting at Russia's involvement in destabilizing the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 04:16 IST
Moldova's Energy Struggle: Transdniestria in Crisis Amid Russian Gas Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moldova is grappling with an energy crisis after the pro-Moscow Transdniestria region, separated from Russian gas supplies, initiated power blackouts and factory closures, according to Prime Minister Dorin Recean. The disruption follows halted gas flows via Ukraine to central and eastern Europe after a transit deal expired.

Recean, asserting Moldova's self-sufficiency, revealed plans to meet its energy needs through domestic production and imports. Nevertheless, he highlighted the plight of Transdniestria, which suffers from its severed ties with Moscow. Recean accused Russia of betraying its allies, aiming to restore pro-Russian control in Moldova, threatening regional stability.

Despite Ukrainian refusal to renew a gas transit agreement, the Moldovan government remains focused on assistance. Ready to provide alternative energy solutions, Moldova extends help to the enclave's leadership. However, Transdniestria remains reliant on potential resumed Russian supplies, declining offers to purchase from Europe due to cost concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025