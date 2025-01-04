Moldova's Energy Struggle: Transdniestria in Crisis Amid Russian Gas Cut

Moldova is grappling with an energy crisis after the pro-Moscow Transdniestria region, separated from Russian gas supplies, initiated power blackouts and factory closures, according to Prime Minister Dorin Recean. The disruption follows halted gas flows via Ukraine to central and eastern Europe after a transit deal expired.

Recean, asserting Moldova's self-sufficiency, revealed plans to meet its energy needs through domestic production and imports. Nevertheless, he highlighted the plight of Transdniestria, which suffers from its severed ties with Moscow. Recean accused Russia of betraying its allies, aiming to restore pro-Russian control in Moldova, threatening regional stability.

Despite Ukrainian refusal to renew a gas transit agreement, the Moldovan government remains focused on assistance. Ready to provide alternative energy solutions, Moldova extends help to the enclave's leadership. However, Transdniestria remains reliant on potential resumed Russian supplies, declining offers to purchase from Europe due to cost concerns.

