Bihar's Civil Services Controversy: Prashant Kishor's Hunger Strike Enters Day Three

In Patna, amidst a chilling cold wave, Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor marked the third day of his hunger strike on Saturday. His protest stands in solidarity with the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates who are demanding the cancellation of the contentious Civil Services examination.

Kishor has leveled serious allegations, claiming rampant corruption within the BPSC. He accuses the commission of selling over half of its examination seats, leaving 350,000 candidates without a fair chance. Despite a re-examination for 15,000 students, Kishor argues that only those who can afford to bribe officials secure positions.

The stakes are high as Kishor highlights the sale of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posts for Rs 1.5 crore. He warns of the long-term political repercussions, drawing parallels to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent electoral setbacks. Kishor remains steadfast, vowing to continue his fast until the Bihar government meets the students' demands following widespread allegations of exam malpractice.

