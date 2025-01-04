Woman Harassed Over Dowry, Divorced via Triple Talaq on Video Call

A harrowing tale of alleged dowry harassment and triple talaq has emerged from Mumbai, where a woman claims she was abused by her husband and in-laws, culminating in a video call divorce. The case has been lodged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Bill and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim, residing in Seawoods, filed her complaint with the NRI Sagar Police. She reported that her marriage to Aaqib Bhatiwala in 2022 started peacefully but soured after moving to her in-laws' Wadala home. The abuse purportedly escalated during a trip to the UK with her husband and his family.

Her ordeal peaked when her husband allegedly seized her jewelry and sent her back to India, later divorcing her via triple talaq on a video call. Upon her attempt to return to the UK, she claims entry to her husband's home was denied. Investigations are ongoing into these serious allegations.

