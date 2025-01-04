Left Menu

Gujarat CM Launches Water Ambulance for Maha Kumbh 2025 Preparations

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a 'water ambulance' for Maha Kumbh 2025, set in Prayagraj. With a walkathon promoting food safety standards, the event draws global devotees for spiritual renewal and cultural exchange. UP CM Yogi Adityanath oversees preparations, emphasizing cleanliness and service efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:49 IST
Gujarat CM Launches Water Ambulance for Maha Kumbh 2025 Preparations
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off water ambulance from Gandhinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off a 'water ambulance' from Gandhinagar. Set to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, the globally recognized pilgrimage draws multitudes every 12 years for spiritual and cultural engagement.

Highlighting the importance of safety, a walkathon promoting food safety standards unfolded in Prayagraj. This historic gathering attracts crores of devotees worldwide, eager to partake in India's rich cultural legacy. Despite winter chills, throngs of visitors have begun pouring into the city in anticipation of the revered festival.

Major bathing events like the 'Shahi Snan' on January 14, January 29, and February 3 will see peak attendance. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has closely monitored the ongoing preparations, urging timely arrangements for basic amenities amid cold weather. Ensuring gender-segregated accommodations and efficient emergency services remain priorities, alongside a robust cleanliness drive for Maha Kumbh's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025