Gujarat CM Launches Water Ambulance for Maha Kumbh 2025 Preparations

In a spirited preparation for Maha Kumbh 2025, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off a 'water ambulance' from Gandhinagar. Set to be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, the globally recognized pilgrimage draws multitudes every 12 years for spiritual and cultural engagement.

Highlighting the importance of safety, a walkathon promoting food safety standards unfolded in Prayagraj. This historic gathering attracts crores of devotees worldwide, eager to partake in India's rich cultural legacy. Despite winter chills, throngs of visitors have begun pouring into the city in anticipation of the revered festival.

Major bathing events like the 'Shahi Snan' on January 14, January 29, and February 3 will see peak attendance. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has closely monitored the ongoing preparations, urging timely arrangements for basic amenities amid cold weather. Ensuring gender-segregated accommodations and efficient emergency services remain priorities, alongside a robust cleanliness drive for Maha Kumbh's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)