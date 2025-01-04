Congress Leader Defends Shiv Sena's Praise for Maharashtra CM
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar defended Shiv Sena's appraisal of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Saamna, emphasizing that good governance merits recognition beyond political biases. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lauded the CM for his commendable efforts in combating Naxalism in Gadchiroli, distancing the praise from political intentions.
In a recent statement, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar addressed the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamna's commendation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asserting that laudable work should transcend political biases. Wadettiwar highlighted the ongoing operations against Naxalists, referencing the formation of the C-60 force during Congress's tenure.
Wadettiwar insisted that praise must be appropriately placed when actions warrant it, dismissing any political interpretation of the Saamna article. "The article should be understood for its direct recognition of good deeds," he noted, urging the public to resist reading hidden motives into the acknowledgment.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut corroborated the commendation of Fadnavis, citing the government's success in coaxing Naxalites in Gadchiroli to surrender as a remarkable achievement. Raut criticized previous administration strategies, accusing them of exacerbating Naxalism issues, while commending Fadnavis for effective governance.
