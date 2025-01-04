Uttarakhand's 'Adopt a Village' Program Gains Momentum Among NRIs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive of the Uttaranchal Press Club in Dehradun. Addressing the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the growing enthusiasm of Non-resident Uttarakhandis towards the 'Adopt a Village' initiative, which has sparked a series of development proposals aimed at revitalizing selected villages.

Under the program initiated by the Chief Minister, NRIs are actively identifying villages for adoption, devising comprehensive development plans. The objective is to transform these villages into models of progress, inspiring other communities. Notable contributions include Dev Raturi's solar lighting project in Sunar and Kamaira Saud villages, and Shailesh Upreti's plans for an Energy Storage Centre in Almora.

This voluntary scheme encourages Non-residents to apply their expertise and financial support to foster holistic rural development. From education enhancements to infrastructure development, the initiative fosters partnerships through MoUs between emigrants and local administrations, ensuring sustainable and transformative outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)