Prashant Kishor Backs BPSC Protestors, Urges Bihar Government to Act

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor supports BPSC protests in Patna, urging the Bihar government to address students' grievances over examination irregularities. He criticized government's political response and highlighted students' welfare. BPSC Controller Rajesh Singh mentioned re-exam attendance, aiming for result release by January end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:36 IST
Jan Suraaj leader, Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor has voiced his support for the ongoing Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protests in Patna, urging the state government to address the grievances of the protesting students. The unrest, which erupted due to alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination process, escalated following the government's decision to hold a re-examination. Kishor classified this move as an official acknowledgment of the errors made.

In a statement to ANI, Kishor remarked, "By conducting the re-examination, the government has legally accepted that irregularities have happened with certain students in the examination." He stressed the necessity of promptly resolving the issue for the students' benefit, appealing for the Chief Minister to meet personally with the students to discuss their demands. Kishor believes this course of action is in the state's best interest.

Addressing the political backlash regarding his participation in the protests, including criticism linked to his vanity van, Kishor dismissed the comments as typical opposition rhetoric. He accentuated his support for the students, stating, "Anyone can come and lead, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav." He emphasized his commitment to the students' cause, downplaying any political confrontations, and called on the Chief Minister to prioritize student concerns. Kishor, fasting in solidarity, remained steadfast in his dedication to the issue.

BPSC Controller Rajesh Kumar Singh clarified that the protests were initially incited by what he referred to as "non-serious candidates." He explained that although the examination was previously canceled, a re-exam was necessary. As of Saturday, 5,840 candidates had appeared for the rescheduled test, with expectations for this figure to rise to between 6,200 and 6,300.

Singh reported that more than 8,100 aspirants had downloaded admit cards from a total registration of over 12,000. He projected he results for the BPSC prelims to be released between January 25th and 30th, with plans for the mains examination to take place by April, giving serious candidates ample time to prepare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

