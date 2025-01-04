Controversial Bail Sparks Outcry in Bengaluru Suicide Case

The City Civil Court in Bengaluru has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, wife of the late Atul Subhash, along with her mother-in-law Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. The trio had been accused of driving Atul, a deputy general manager at a private firm, to suicide last December.

Atul Subhash, 34, left behind a 24-page suicide note in which he alleged harassment by his wife and her relatives. Disturbingly, he also claimed a judge demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to settle the ongoing case. The accused were arrested on December 15, with Nikita apprehended in Gurugram and the others in Prayagraj. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Despite the bail decision, advocates for Atul Subhash's family have vowed to challenge it. "We are dissatisfied with the court's ruling and plan to contest it," said Ponnanna, the family's legal representative. "The investigation remains ongoing, and facts concerning harassment need thorough examination." Lawyer Vinay Singh further emphasized the family's commitment to pursuing justice, indicating potential appeals to the Karnataka High Court once the bail verdict's details are fully examined.

