Controversial Bail Sparks Outcry in Bengaluru Suicide Case

Bengaluru's City Civil Court granted bail to Nikita Singhania and two others accused of abetting the suicide of Atul Subhash. The decision follows accusations of harassment detailed in a 24-page suicide note. Representing the deceased's family, lawyers plan to challenge the bail, citing ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:06 IST
Alleged accused in Atul Subhash suicide case (File Photo Credit: Bangalore Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The City Civil Court in Bengaluru has granted bail to Nikita Singhania, wife of the late Atul Subhash, along with her mother-in-law Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania. The trio had been accused of driving Atul, a deputy general manager at a private firm, to suicide last December.

Atul Subhash, 34, left behind a 24-page suicide note in which he alleged harassment by his wife and her relatives. Disturbingly, he also claimed a judge demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to settle the ongoing case. The accused were arrested on December 15, with Nikita apprehended in Gurugram and the others in Prayagraj. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Despite the bail decision, advocates for Atul Subhash's family have vowed to challenge it. "We are dissatisfied with the court's ruling and plan to contest it," said Ponnanna, the family's legal representative. "The investigation remains ongoing, and facts concerning harassment need thorough examination." Lawyer Vinay Singh further emphasized the family's commitment to pursuing justice, indicating potential appeals to the Karnataka High Court once the bail verdict's details are fully examined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

