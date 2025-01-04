Bihar's Transformation: From Chaos to Development

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today leveled criticism against the erstwhile government led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, remarking that prior to the Janata Dal (United) administration's ascendancy in 2005, the state's condition was highly deplorable. These observations were made during a review meeting at the Gopalganj collectorate hall on Saturday, where district developmental schemes were deliberated upon. According to a statement from the CM's Office, Kumar was provided with an exhaustive briefing on these initiatives.

The Chief Minister recalled the electoral mandate bestowed upon him and his party by the Bihar populace on November 24, 2005, which presented an opportunity to spearhead the state's development trajectory. "Since assuming power, we have earnestly pursued Bihar's development.... Prior to 2005, Bihar's state was severely troubled," the CM noted, citing issues such as the lack of safety for citizens post-evening, inadequate healthcare facilities, crumbling infrastructure, poor educational standards, and frequent religious unrest.

Highlighting the positive transformation witnessed by the state, Kumar asserted, "The condition of Bihar changed. We have eradicated discrimination and are committed to progressing together towards national development." He emphasized that no part of Bihar remained untouched by development, undertaking significant projects in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. The reduction in travel time to Patna and the implementation of schemes like the dress and cycle initiatives for schoolgirls, as well as substantial teacher recruitment, were highlighted as pivotal achievements.

The CM also noted advancements in the health sector, citing a remarkable increase in patient visits to Primary Health Centers, and the establishment of five additional government medical colleges, raising the total to 11. Kumar remarked on enhanced basic amenities provided to citizens, including tap water, street and drain construction, toilets, and electricity connections, throughout the state.

Furthermore, since Kumar's administration took office, significant strides have been made towards women's empowerment, especially with 50 percent reservation in Panchayati raj institutions and municipal bodies, culminating in over four elections thus far. Additionally, the increase in female police recruitment was underscored as part of this inclusive development narrative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)