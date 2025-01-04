Left Menu

Assam CM Seeks Tata Group's Collaboration for Advantage Assam 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Tata Companies Chairman N Chandrasekharan in Mumbai, discussing Advantage Assam 2.0 and investment opportunities in the state. Sarma also engaged with CEOs from various Tata entities and Sun Pharma's Executive Director, inviting them to the investment summit in February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:09 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Chairman of Tata Companies N Chandrasekharan (Photo/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a significant meeting with Tata Companies Chairman, N Chandrasekharan, in Mumbai. The discussions focused on the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit and potential investment opportunities in Assam.

According to a post by CM Sarma on X, the meeting was productive, covering the state's investment potential and inviting Tata Group's participation in the summit. Sarma also met with CEOs from various Tata entities to encourage their involvement.

In addition, Sarma discussed expansion plans in Assam's pharmaceutical sector with Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of Sun Pharma. The Chief Minister is on a three-day tour in Mumbai, working to attract investment for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

