Assam CM Seeks Tata Group's Collaboration for Advantage Assam 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a significant meeting with Tata Companies Chairman, N Chandrasekharan, in Mumbai. The discussions focused on the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit and potential investment opportunities in Assam.

According to a post by CM Sarma on X, the meeting was productive, covering the state's investment potential and inviting Tata Group's participation in the summit. Sarma also met with CEOs from various Tata entities to encourage their involvement.

In addition, Sarma discussed expansion plans in Assam's pharmaceutical sector with Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of Sun Pharma. The Chief Minister is on a three-day tour in Mumbai, working to attract investment for the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in February 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)