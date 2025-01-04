Left Menu

Milestone Achieved: Indian Railways Completes Trailblazing Katra-Banihal Trial

Indian Railways has concluded a successful trial run on the Katra-Banihal section of the USBRL project, a significant step prior to the CRS inspection. This trial aims to enhance connectivity, contributing to socio-economic growth and ensuring seamless integration of the Kashmir Valley with the national railway network.

Updated: 04-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:34 IST
Trial run over Chenab bridge on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways has marked a notable advancement with the triumphant trial run of its ambitious train service on the critical Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. This pivotal trial precedes the much-awaited inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), marking significant progress towards operationalizing this vital rail corridor designed to boost connectivity and spearhead socio-economic development in the region.

Chief Administrative Officer Sandeep Gupta remarked on the series of trials undertaken, highlighting that the CRS inspection on January 7 and 8 will be crucial. The recent trial involved testing from Banihal to Katra at speeds of up to 110 km/h, utilizing the WAP 7 electric locomotive. This comprehensive run was aimed at meticulously evaluating track stability, signalling systems, safety infrastructure, and overall operational preparedness as the train navigated through the complex Katra-Banihal stretch, tackling tunnels, viaducts, and elevated terrains with adept precision.

As an integral segment of the USBRL project, the Katra-Banihal section bridges the geographic and strategic gap between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley. Recognized for its challenging topography and engineering feats, this section boasts iconic structures such as the Chenab Bridge, the globe's highest railway bridge. With this successful trial, Indian Railways is a step closer to commencing seamless train connectivity into the Kashmir Valley, promoting easier passenger and goods transit, and playing a pivotal role in the area's growth and integration into the national framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

