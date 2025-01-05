Left Menu

NTPC Renewable Energy Clinches Major Solar Project in Uttar Pradesh

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd secured a 1,000-MW solar project from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd at a tariff of Rs 2.56/kWh. This is part of a competitive bidding process for 2,000 MW ISTS-connected solar PV projects. The letter of award is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd has successfully secured a 1,000-megawatt solar power project from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), the company announced on Saturday. The project was acquired at a competitive tariff of Rs 2.56 per kilowatt-hour, following a rigorous bidding process.

The e-reverse auction, held to select solar power developers for the installation of inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar photovoltaic power projects across India, had a total capacity of 2,000 MW up for grabs. NTPC REL emerged as one of the successful bidders, reinforcing its position in the renewable energy sector.

While the company waits for the official letter of award from UPPCL, this achievement marks a significant step in NTPC Green Energy Ltd's expansion efforts, as its subsidiary continues to strengthen its footprint in India's growing solar energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

