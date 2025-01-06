Left Menu

Leaders Pay Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on Prakash Parv

On Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Indian leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and VP Jagdeep Dhankar, expressed admiration for the Sikh Guru's teachings and legacy. They hailed his contributions to justice and humanity, emphasizing his role in fostering social harmony and religious dedication.

Updated: 06-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:00 IST
Guru Gobind Singh (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, celebrated the Jayanti of Guru Gobind Singh by extending his tributes through social media platform X. He expressed that Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji's ideas serve as a beacon for creating a society marked by progress, prosperity, and compassion.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar joined in the commemoration, sending out his heartfelt wishes on the significant occasion. He praised the Sikh Guru for his unparalleled courage, wisdom, and the sacrifices he made. Dhankar stressed how Guru Gobind Singh's teachings continue to guide us in upholding justice and equality while encouraging selfless service.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his respects, highlighting the Guru's legacy of sacrifice, bravery, and dedication. Recalling the cultural and religious protection efforts led by Guru Gobind Singh against fanaticism, Shah noted that his life will eternally inspire generations. He was joined by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who lauded the Guru for dedicating his life to supporting religion and humanity.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also echoed these sentiments, praising Guru Gobind Singh's message of peace, unity, and brotherhood. Kharge acknowledged the Guru's profound impact on human service and social harmony, which remains a source of inspiration for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

