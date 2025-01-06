Central Delhi Police Crackdown: Nine Bangladeshi Illegal Immigrants Detained

Central Delhi Police have intensified their crackdown on illegal immigration, detaining nine Bangladeshi nationals over the past week. Seven arrests were made at a hotel in the Nabi Karim area, and it was reported that these individuals entered the country using tourist visas or by crossing the border without authorization via the 'donkey route' through West Bengal and Tripura before settling in Delhi.

The recent operation brings the total number of Bangladeshi nationals detained to 14. The detainees have been referred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further processing and investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M Harshavardhan confirmed the arrests, underscoring the police's commitment to addressing illegal immigration and maintaining law and order in Central Delhi.

On Saturday, following a verification drive, Delhi Police apprehended a Bangladeshi national illegally residing in the South West District for three years. Identified as Md Sahidul Islam, he was detained by Palam Village Police Station and is set for repatriation via the FRRO. The detained individual could not furnish legitimate documentation and admitted to his unlawful immigration status. The drive was part of wider efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants, as directed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Additionally, two more illegal immigrants were detained and deported during separate verification drives in the South West District. Among those deported was Lovely Khatoon Islam, discovered to have been living in Delhi for four years without proper authorization, and Md Bablu from Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Both individuals were repatriated through the FRRO, reflecting the police's resolute stance against illegal residency and their dedication to enforcing the rule of law. (ANI)

