Contentious Start: Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Sparks Controversy

The first session of the 2025 Tamil Nadu Assembly concluded on a heated note with Speaker M. Appavu reading the Governor's translated address. Despite this, only the Governor's words will be recorded in the official records as the session ended with the National Anthem.

Governor R N Ravi, breaking away from tradition, refrained from delivering his address, citing a significant breach of protocol. As per the Raj Bhawan, the assembly greeted him with the singing of the state anthem 'Tamil Tai Vazhdu' instead of the national anthem, a standard practice during such formal occasions.

The Raj Bhavan's statement expressed distress, labeling the incident a disrespect to national symbols. It highlighted the Governor's appeal to Chief Minister and Speaker, urging them to fulfill their constitutional duty by playing the national anthem, which was disregarded. This action led the Governor to exit the assembly, sparking protests from Congress and DMK, while the session continued.

In a statement to ANI, Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai criticized the Governor's stance, stating it was antagonistic towards state residents and unresolved issues like the appointment of Anna University's Vice-Chancellor. The assembly session saw further dissent as AIADMK protested the Anna University incident, prompting marshals to remove the disrupting members while PMK and BJP walked out in protest.

The session forecasts a tough period for the ruling DMK, cornered by allegations of inaction over the Anna University case by various political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)