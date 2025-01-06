Left Menu

Religious Tensions Rise Over Maha Kumbh Land Claims

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accuses extremist Muslims of disrupting the environment amid claims over Maha Kumbh land belonging to Waqf. Political figures are criticized for silence, while religious leaders demand transfer of Waqf properties to the government, intensifying tensions as Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations begin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:03 IST
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday criticized certain extremist Muslims, accusing them of attempting to disrupt societal harmony. Speaking to ANI, Singh questioned the legitimacy of Waqf claims over the Maha Kumbh land, asserting the historical precedence of the Kumbh Mela.

Minister Singh also expressed disappointment over the silence of major political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, regarding the issue. He alleged that vote bank politics have contributed to this divisive scenario.

Controversy arose after AIMJ President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi claimed that the land for Maha Kumbh 2025 was Waqf property, sparking tensions. Religious leader Sadhvi Rithambara countered these claims, demanding all Waqf properties be surrendered to the government, as preparations for the event continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

