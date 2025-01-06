Controversy in Tamil Nadu Assembly as Governor Skips Annual Address

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session for 2025 began today, but controversy arose when the Governor skipped the customary annual address. The Assembly then passed a resolution to record only the printed version of the Governor's speech. The Governor arrived at the Secretariat at 9:22 AM and left by 9:35 AM, after not delivering his speech.

The Governor's decision drew strong criticism from the opposition Congress party. Congress MLAs wore black badges in protest, condemning the Governor's actions. Tamil Nadu Congress State President Selvaperunthagai accused the Governor of being against the state's interests, highlighting the lack of appointment for the Anna University Vice-Chancellor as a point of contention.

The Raj Bhavan responded via social media, accusing the Assembly of disrespecting the Constitution and National Anthem. According to the Raj Bhavan, the National Anthem was not played at the session's start, prompting the Governor to leave. State officials, including House Leader Duraimurugan, defended the traditional practices and expressed the government's respect for national symbols.

(With inputs from agencies.)