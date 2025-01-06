Left Menu

Jammu Celebrates New Rail Division as Connectivity Soars

Jammu celebrates the approval of a new rail division with key political figures applauding the project's completion. The division aims to enhance trade, tourism, and connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir. The successful trial between Srinagar and Katra marks a new era with Prime Minister Modi inaugurating the project soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:53 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A new chapter in connectivity dawns as Jammu celebrates the long-awaited approval of its railway division. Key political figures, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, hailed the milestone ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned inauguration following a successful trial run of the train between Srinagar and Katra.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, dispelling concerns from Jammu residents about the rail network expansion's potential drawbacks. Abdullah insisted the service to Srinagar would bolster Jammu's economy by spurring trade and tourism and alleviating costly winter air travel.

Echoing similar sentiments, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha acknowledged the swift execution of lingering projects under PM Modi's guidance, marking a period of rapid development with significant investment in infrastructure. Sinha pointed to Jammu's imminent stature as home to a world-class railway station, a prestigious designation shared by only four other Indian cities.

Highlighting progress, Sinha discussed ambitious ongoing projects like the Chenab and Anji Bridges, lauding Jammu and Kashmir's staggering Rs40,000 crore railway initiatives actively transforming the region. Union Minister Dr. Jitender Singh celebrated the dramatic advancement of rail infrastructure, reminiscing about first train operations 50 years ago, now potentially transforming Jammu into North India's most connected city.

Singh reiterated the significance of the Vande Bharat trains and the new rail division as twin engines driving tourism and trade growth. He recounted how stalled efforts in Reasi were revitalized by Suresh Prabhu's intervention, culminating in the region housing the world's tallest rail bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

