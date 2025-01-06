U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Partnership: A New Dawn

The United States is taking decisive steps to eliminate barriers preventing a civil nuclear partnership with Indian companies, according to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

For years, discussions have revolved around supplying U.S. nuclear reactors to India, an energy-demanding nation, since the landmark 2007 accord signed by then President George W. Bush. A persistent hindrance has been aligning Indian nuclear liability laws with global standards, which mandate accident costs be directed to operators rather than manufacturers of nuclear power plants.

Sullivan's current visit to New Delhi coincides with President-elect Donald Trump's impending inauguration, with expectations to address topics such as Chinese upstream dams, artificial intelligence, and military licensing. This renewed effort aims to expedite the realization of constructing six U.S. nuclear power plants in India, previously hampered by strict nuclear compensation laws.

