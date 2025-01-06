Left Menu

Renaming India Gate: A Call for Cultural Identity

BJP Minority Wing President Jamal Siddiqui calls for renaming India Gate as 'Bharat Mata Dwar' in a letter to PM Modi, emphasizing patriotic spirit and cultural identity. He cites past renaming initiatives under Modi that addressed colonial influences as inspiration for the proposed change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:30 IST
BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP Minority Wing's National President, Jamal Siddiqui, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider renaming the iconic India Gate to 'Bharat Mata Dwar'. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Siddiqui stated that PM Modi's leadership has bolstered a sense of patriotism and dedication towards Indian culture.

Siddiqui's appeal highlights a series of Modi-era initiatives aimed at addressing historical grievances and reinforcing India's cultural identity. Notably, these include the renaming of Aurangzeb Road to APJ Abdul Kalam Road, installing a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, and changing Rajpath to Kartavya Path.

According to Siddiqui, renaming India Gate as 'Bharat Mata Dwar' would honor the martyrs commemorated on its pillars and continue the trend of shedding colonial legacies. This follows previous changes, such as transforming Kingsway into Kartavya Path, a move PM Modi hailed as a step towards eradicating remnants of colonialism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

