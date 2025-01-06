China's Ambitious Brahmaputra Dam: A Power Play in the Himalayas

China reiterates its plan to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, asserting no negative effects will befall downstream nations like India and Bangladesh.

Estimating a cost of $137 billion, the dam is positioned in an earthquake-prone Himalayan region. Beijing emphasizes that the project took shape after rigorous scientific scrutiny, ensuring ecological and geological integrity.

Despite India's articulated concerns, China assures the contrary, promising enhanced disaster prevention measures alongside clean energy advances. Diplomatic dialogue is ongoing to address the geopolitical tension surrounding this ambitious endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)