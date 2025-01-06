Left Menu

China's Ambitious Brahmaputra Dam: A Power Play in the Himalayas

China plans to build the world's largest dam over the Brahmaputra River, near the Indian border, claiming it will not negatively impact downstream countries. India and Bangladesh have expressed concerns. The project aims to enhance disaster management and clean energy development while ensuring ecological safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • China

China reiterates its plan to construct the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, asserting no negative effects will befall downstream nations like India and Bangladesh.

Estimating a cost of $137 billion, the dam is positioned in an earthquake-prone Himalayan region. Beijing emphasizes that the project took shape after rigorous scientific scrutiny, ensuring ecological and geological integrity.

Despite India's articulated concerns, China assures the contrary, promising enhanced disaster prevention measures alongside clean energy advances. Diplomatic dialogue is ongoing to address the geopolitical tension surrounding this ambitious endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

