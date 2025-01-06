Gujarat CM Champions 'Brand India' at Quality Conclave

In a strategic move to bolster India's quality standards, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Quality Conclave in Gandhinagar, marking the 78th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Hosted by BIS's Ahmedabad office in collaboration with the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make in India, Made for the World' agenda.

Addressing the conclave, Chief Minister Patel highlighted the significant progress in Indian product standards under the Prime Minister's leadership, attributing this transformation to a focus on quality and sustainability. He emphasized BIS's crucial role in positioning Indian products competitively on the global stage, a sentiment echoed by industry leaders at the event.

The conclave also saw the launch of a Gujarati comic book to instill the importance of quality in young minds and the distribution of awards for the 'Standard Carnival' quiz. BIS Ahmedabad Director Sumit Sengar praised BIS's collaboration with the Gujarat government in enhancing quality standards through initiatives like standard clubs, fostering a culture of excellence across educational and industrial sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)