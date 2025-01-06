Left Menu

MBBS Student Arrested for Rape in Madhya Pradesh

A medical student in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly raping his batchmate. The incident occurred at an old hostel building. A case has been registered based on the victim's complaint, and further investigation is ongoing, according to police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:52 IST
MBBS Student Arrested for Rape in Madhya Pradesh
DSP Ashok Singh Jadon (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An MBBS student from a Gwalior medical college was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of his batchmate, police said Monday. The incident reportedly occurred in the premises of an old hostel building.

The report, filed at the Jaya Arogya hospital campus under Kampoo police station's jurisdiction, indicates the woman was staying at the campus girls' hostel for exams. Allegedly, her batchmate, who resided in a nearby boys' hostel, called her to meet and then raped her, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Singh Jadon to ANI. The police registered a First Information Report against the accused under relevant rape sections and have apprehended him. They also conducted an inspection of the scene, Jadon added.

The incident site, formerly the old boys' hostel, is currently being dismantled for construction. The accused allegedly called the victim on the pretext of meeting due to their batchmate status, leading to the incident. Following victim statements and presented facts, a case was filed, and a thorough investigation is in progress, the DSP stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025