MBBS Student Arrested for Rape in Madhya Pradesh

An MBBS student from a Gwalior medical college was arrested in connection with the alleged rape of his batchmate, police said Monday. The incident reportedly occurred in the premises of an old hostel building.

The report, filed at the Jaya Arogya hospital campus under Kampoo police station's jurisdiction, indicates the woman was staying at the campus girls' hostel for exams. Allegedly, her batchmate, who resided in a nearby boys' hostel, called her to meet and then raped her, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Singh Jadon to ANI. The police registered a First Information Report against the accused under relevant rape sections and have apprehended him. They also conducted an inspection of the scene, Jadon added.

The incident site, formerly the old boys' hostel, is currently being dismantled for construction. The accused allegedly called the victim on the pretext of meeting due to their batchmate status, leading to the incident. Following victim statements and presented facts, a case was filed, and a thorough investigation is in progress, the DSP stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)