Anand Akhada's Grand Sobha Yatra Ushers in Maha Kumbh Mela
Anand Akhada's 'Sobha Yatra' in Prayagraj marked the beginning of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The grand procession, featuring saints and sadhus, conveyed spiritual fervor and was met with an enthusiastic welcome. The event anticipates over 45 crore devotees visiting to partake in the holy rituals at the sacred confluence.
The Peshwai of Ananda Akhada staged a magnificent 'Sobha Yatra' on Monday, signaling their entry into the Mahakumbh Mela grounds in Prayagraj. The procession commenced with splendor from the Anand Akhara premises near Baghambari Math, featuring thousands of saints and sadhus on elephants, horses, and chariots, accompanied by drums and trumpets.
In a show of coordination, administration and security officials warmly welcomed the holy procession, ensuring a secure passage through the city. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Vaibhav Krishna, stated that the 'Sobha Yatra' successfully traversed 'Triveni Marg' to enter the Mela's terrain, with police providing vigilant oversight and a hospitable reception.
The lively atmosphere was further amplified by Anand Akhada Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand Ji Maharaj, who revealed that seers from across the globe associated with the Akhada would be residing in the Mela tents. He emphasized that their revered deity, the Sun God, will offer energy and spiritual enrichment to attendees, as the Maha Kumbh Mela progresses.
