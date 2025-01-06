Left Menu

Renaming 'India Gate' to 'Bharat Mata Dwar': A New Patriotic Symbol?

Jamal Siddiqui, BJP Minority Wing Chief, suggests renaming India Gate to 'Bharat Mata Dwar' to align with India's heritage. He asserts the change would pay homage to martyrs and resonate globally. Highlighting past successful name changes, he anticipates PM Modi's support for this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:09 IST
BJP Minority Morcha Chief Jamal Siddiqui (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of the BJP Minority Wing, Jamal Siddiqui, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename India Gate as 'Bharat Mata Dwar.' He conveyed to ANI that this renaming would signify India's heritage and identity on a global platform, receiving widespread approval.

Highlighting India Gate's symbolic significance, Siddiqui emphasized it represents India's identity globally. He proposed the new name, 'Bharat Mata Dwar,' could respectfully commemorate martyrs. Citing PM Modi's previous renaming of colonial symbols, Siddiqui anticipates a positive government response.

Siddiqui's letter points to historical initiatives under Modi's leadership aimed at redefining India's cultural identity post-colonialism. Notably, in 2022, Modi renamed 'Kingsway' to 'Kartavya Path,' signaling a step away from colonial legacies and marking the beginning of a new era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

