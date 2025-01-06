Northeastern States Propel India’s Fisheries Sector with New Initiatives
The Department of Fisheries convened a Northeastern Region States Meet, focusing on the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Fifty projects were inaugurated to enhance infrastructure and productivity in the region. Notable initiatives include an Integrated Aqua Park in Assam and an Organic Fisheries Cluster in Sikkim, promoting sustainable practices.
The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, hosted a Northeastern Region States Meet to assess the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with other prominent officials, spearheaded the event, which marked the inauguration of 50 projects with a financial allocation of Rs 50 crore.
The projects unveiled are set to enhance fisheries infrastructure, create job opportunities, and boost productivity in the region. Highlights include the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park in Assam and the launch of an Organic Fisheries Cluster in Sikkim.
