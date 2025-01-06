Left Menu

India Stays Vigilant as Human Metapneumovirus Cases Emerge

India remains vigilant after three human metapneumovirus cases were reported. The Health Ministry assures no immediate threat exists, with systems in place to tackle any health challenges. Experts emphasize continuous monitoring, and no significant rise in respiratory illnesses has been detected.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has reassured the public that there is no need for concern following the detection of three cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India. Two cases were identified in Karnataka and one in Gujarat, as confirmed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The country's health systems and surveillance networks remain on high alert to address any emerging health threats.

In a video statement, Nadda affirmed that HMPV is not a novel virus, having been identified in 2001 and circulated worldwide for many years. It spreads via respiratory channels and can affect individuals of all age groups, with a higher incidence during winter and early spring. The Health Ministry reassures the public that measures are in place to monitor and manage the situation effectively.

Furthermore, Indian health authorities are closely observing the situation in China and neighboring countries, with the World Health Organization set to provide a detailed report soon. No significant increase in respiratory illnesses has been observed nationally, according to data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program. A joint monitoring group led by the Director General for Health Services reviewed the current status, affirming readiness to combat any potential threats.

