Moldova Challenges Russian Disinformation on Energy Deal

The Moldovan foreign ministry expressed its concerns, summoning a Russian embassy representative to address the spread of disinformation about Moldova's energy circumstances following the expiry of a gas import deal with Ukraine.

On Monday, the ministry issued a firm statement on Telegram, pointing fingers at Russia for a campaign of misinformation.

Moldova's officials have called on Moscow to cease the alleged disinformation activities, emphasizing the need for accurate reporting of the situation.

