Moldova Challenges Russian Disinformation on Energy Deal

Moldova's foreign ministry has summoned a representative from Russia's embassy to address concerns over spreading misinformation regarding its energy situation. The misinformation arose after the expiration of a gas import deal with Ukraine. Moldova urged Russia to halt its disinformation campaign, according to a statement on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Moldovan foreign ministry expressed its concerns, summoning a Russian embassy representative to address the spread of disinformation about Moldova's energy circumstances following the expiry of a gas import deal with Ukraine.

On Monday, the ministry issued a firm statement on Telegram, pointing fingers at Russia for a campaign of misinformation.

Moldova's officials have called on Moscow to cease the alleged disinformation activities, emphasizing the need for accurate reporting of the situation.

