Moldova Challenges Russian Disinformation on Energy Deal
Moldova's foreign ministry has summoned a representative from Russia's embassy to address concerns over spreading misinformation regarding its energy situation. The misinformation arose after the expiration of a gas import deal with Ukraine. Moldova urged Russia to halt its disinformation campaign, according to a statement on Telegram.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:05 IST
On Monday, the ministry issued a firm statement on Telegram, pointing fingers at Russia for a campaign of misinformation.
Moldova's officials have called on Moscow to cease the alleged disinformation activities, emphasizing the need for accurate reporting of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
