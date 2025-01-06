Modi and Nadella Forge AI Future in Landmark Meeting

In a high-profile meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in dialogue with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to explore the potential of technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence in India. Nadella emphasized Microsoft's commitment to making India an AI-first nation, reflecting the tech giant's strategic plans for expansion and investment in the country.

Nadella lauded Modi's leadership in a post on X, expressing enthusiasm for collaborating with the Indian government to ensure widespread benefits from AI advancements. Reacting to Nadella's remarks, Prime Minister Modi expressed delight over Microsoft's ambitious plans, highlighting the fruitful discussion on tech milestones during their meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, underscoring the strengthening India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The discussions centered around bolstering engagement in areas like technology, defense, and space, with hopes to enhance bilateral ties for the welfare of both nations and global progress.

