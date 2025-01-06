Left Menu

Modi and Nadella Forge AI Future in Landmark Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss the future of AI and tech innovation in India. Microsoft aims to prioritize India in its AI endeavors, marking a significant step towards advancing technology. Modi also met US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to enhance the India-US global partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:59 IST
PM Modi meets Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella(Photo/ X@satyanadella). Image Credit: ANI
In a high-profile meeting in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in dialogue with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella to explore the potential of technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence in India. Nadella emphasized Microsoft's commitment to making India an AI-first nation, reflecting the tech giant's strategic plans for expansion and investment in the country.

Nadella lauded Modi's leadership in a post on X, expressing enthusiasm for collaborating with the Indian government to ensure widespread benefits from AI advancements. Reacting to Nadella's remarks, Prime Minister Modi expressed delight over Microsoft's ambitious plans, highlighting the fruitful discussion on tech milestones during their meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, underscoring the strengthening India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. The discussions centered around bolstering engagement in areas like technology, defense, and space, with hopes to enhance bilateral ties for the welfare of both nations and global progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

