Naga Sadhu's Intriguing Rituals at Maha Kumbh Mela Captivate Devotees

As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches, Prayagraj witnesses an influx of thousands, including sadhus and saints from India and abroad. A focal point of the grand event is Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj, who has captivated devotees with his unique ritualistic practices.

Every morning, Sadhu Pramod immerses himself in an arduous routine starting at 4 a.m., when most are deterred by the frigid temperatures. He bathes with a gradually increasing number of cold water pots, a tradition he states is for the societal and human good. "This practice is selfless and rooted in our duty to Sanatan Dharma," Giri Maharaj told ANI.

After his purifying bath, he meditates by the sacred fire. The ritual's duration has been shortened from 41 to 21 days for the Mahakumbh, yet its significance remains intact. The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, runs from January 13 to February 26, drawing over 45 crore devotees seeking spiritual absolution at the sacred Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers. (ANI)

