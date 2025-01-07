Left Menu

Naga Sadhu's Intriguing Rituals at Maha Kumbh Mela Captivate Devotees

With the Maha Kumbh Mela a week away, tens of thousands gather in Prayagraj. Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj's morning rites of bathing with increasing pots of cold water captivate many. This spiritual practice, undertaken selflessly, aims for humanity's welfare and preserves ancient yoga traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:38 IST
Naga Sadhu's Intriguing Rituals at Maha Kumbh Mela Captivate Devotees
Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Maha Kumbh Mela approaches, Prayagraj witnesses an influx of thousands, including sadhus and saints from India and abroad. A focal point of the grand event is Naga Sadhu Pramod Giri Maharaj, who has captivated devotees with his unique ritualistic practices.

Every morning, Sadhu Pramod immerses himself in an arduous routine starting at 4 a.m., when most are deterred by the frigid temperatures. He bathes with a gradually increasing number of cold water pots, a tradition he states is for the societal and human good. "This practice is selfless and rooted in our duty to Sanatan Dharma," Giri Maharaj told ANI.

After his purifying bath, he meditates by the sacred fire. The ritual's duration has been shortened from 41 to 21 days for the Mahakumbh, yet its significance remains intact. The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, runs from January 13 to February 26, drawing over 45 crore devotees seeking spiritual absolution at the sacred Sangam, the confluence of three holy rivers. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025