Indian Army Races Against Time in Assam Mine Rescue Mission

The Indian Army has launched a rescue mission to save miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. With specialized teams and aerial reconnaissance, efforts are underway to expedite rescue operations despite challenging remote terrain and insufficient infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:40 IST
Official at the rescue site (Source: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has embarked on a critical rescue operation in response to a dire situation involving miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district. At 6:30 AM, the 32 Assam Rifles Pathfinder Unit was first on the scene, tasked with assessing the incident and coordinating initial relief efforts.

The complexity of the operation prompted the deployment of an Engineer Task Force (ETF) with para diving specialists to provide essential support. These teams are en route to tackle the challenges posed by the flooded mine, while additional units from the Assam Rifles and ETF bolster the ground response. Aerial resources have also been allocated for a comprehensive operational overview.

Senior officials, conducting an aerial reconnaissance mission, are closely monitoring the situation to guide ongoing efforts. The operation, which faces logistical challenges due to the mine's remote location, aims to expedite the rescue and ensure the safety of roughly 15 to 20 miners. The Assam State Administration had urgently requested military assistance, underscoring the gravity of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

