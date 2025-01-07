Crucial Delhi Elections Announcement Scheduled at 2 PM

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has confirmed that an important announcement about the Delhi elections will be made today at 2 PM. Kumar, who left his residence earlier, disclosed this ahead of the anticipated press conference, expected to clarify the electoral process. Speaking to the media, he assured, "Today at 2 PM, there will be an announcement related to the Delhi elections. The press conference will be held at 2 PM, it's just a matter of hours. All questions will be addressed during the conference."

The announcement is expected to cover crucial Delhi election aspects, such as dates and procedures, reflecting on the election commission's preparation. Ahead of the date declaration by the Election Commission, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh emphasized the party's respect for the electoral proceedings. He expressed confidence in Delhi's electorate, stating they will support Prime Minister Modi. "Elections are the festival of democracy. The BJP has always respected the electoral process. The people of Delhi want freedom from the 'AAPda' named Arvind Kejriwal," Chugh told ANI. "Kejriwal has set Delhi back 50 years. The public is constantly calling for 'Kejriwal sahab bye-bye'."

BJP aims to establish a double-engine government under Modi, as asserted by party leaders. BJP's Nalin Kohli mentioned, "The Delhi elections give the public an opportunity to choose their preferred government. They face a choice between the underwhelming Aam Aadmi Party and the development-driven model promised by PM Modi and the Central and NDA governments." In contrast, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai announced that AAP is ready with 70 candidates led by Arvind Kejriwal as the CM face, criticizing BJP and Congress for their lack of preparation. "Our preparations are complete. Our candidates are proactive on the ground. Delhi's people are ready to elect a working government, prioritizing Arvind Kejriwal, while BJP lacks a CM candidate and agenda," he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)