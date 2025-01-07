Supreme Court to Review West Bengal's OBC Classification Ruling

The Supreme Court has scheduled a final hearing on January 28 and 29 for the West Bengal government's petition against the Calcutta High Court's verdict that nullified the OBC classification of 77 communities. Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih will preside over the proceedings.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, urged the bench to conclude the case before the next academic year begins. Justice Gavai assured him that a decision would be reached before the court's summer vacation in May.

The Supreme Court previously highlighted that reservations should not be based on religion. The case follows multiple challenges to the High Court's May 2024 judgment, which voided the OBC status of certain West Bengal castes, highlighting a need for substantiated socio-economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)