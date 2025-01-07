Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review West Bengal's OBC Classification Ruling

The Supreme Court will hear West Bengal's challenge to a High Court ruling that quashed OBC status for 77 communities. The hearing is set for January 28-29. The court seeks to resolve the matter by May, before summer break. The initial High Court ruling flagged religious bias in OBC listings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:58 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has scheduled a final hearing on January 28 and 29 for the West Bengal government's petition against the Calcutta High Court's verdict that nullified the OBC classification of 77 communities. Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih will preside over the proceedings.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing West Bengal, urged the bench to conclude the case before the next academic year begins. Justice Gavai assured him that a decision would be reached before the court's summer vacation in May.

The Supreme Court previously highlighted that reservations should not be based on religion. The case follows multiple challenges to the High Court's May 2024 judgment, which voided the OBC status of certain West Bengal castes, highlighting a need for substantiated socio-economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

